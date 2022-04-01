New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.12% of New Mountain Finance worth $28,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 74.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 609,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 260,084 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 100.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 189,566 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,432,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,352 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,634,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NMFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 729,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,346. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.29.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.83%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

