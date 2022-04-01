New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 14,552 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Flowserve worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,087 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,354,000 after acquiring an additional 56,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,652,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,297,000 after acquiring an additional 258,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Flowserve by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,352,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,238 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

FLS stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Flowserve Profile (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.