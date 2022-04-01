New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,632 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of SM Energy worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SM Energy news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SM opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 779.16 and a beta of 5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

