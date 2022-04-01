New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 9,511 Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Victoria’s Secret worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $778,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $3,039,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $1,068,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $51.36 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89.

Victoria’s Secret ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

