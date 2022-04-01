New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,527 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,845,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,219,000 after purchasing an additional 161,320 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

