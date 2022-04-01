New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Adient worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 792.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adient plc has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

