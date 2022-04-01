New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.82 Million Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of STAAR Surgical worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 9,961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.17.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $79.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 163.08 and a beta of 1.02. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.16.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

