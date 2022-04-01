New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,579 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $118.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.50 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day moving average is $129.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

