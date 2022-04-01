New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 8,852 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of MaxLinear worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $167,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 over the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $58.35 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

