New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Coherent worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Coherent by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Coherent by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $273.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.87 and its 200 day moving average is $259.38. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.04 and a fifty-two week high of $275.79.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.90 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherent in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

