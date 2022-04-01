New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of ONE Gas worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $88.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

