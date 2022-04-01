New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Owens Corning by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

NYSE OC opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.28. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning (Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

