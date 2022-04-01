Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Shares Gap Down to $22.23

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $21.59. Newell Brands shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 2,407 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NYSE:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

