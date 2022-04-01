Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 25.26 ($0.33). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 25.26 ($0.33), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.97. The company has a market cap of £2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15.

Get Newmark Security alerts:

Newmark Security Company Profile (LON:NWT)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.