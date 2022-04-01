Newscrypto Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.87 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $51.50 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.77 or 0.07406792 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,866.05 or 0.99108144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00045939 BTC.

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

