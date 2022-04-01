NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get NexImmune alerts:

NEXI stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. NexImmune has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14.

In related news, Director Sol J. Barer acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristi Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 128,978 shares of company stock valued at $378,359 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NexImmune by 150.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 488,140 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.