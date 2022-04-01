Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.11. 2,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,658. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.58 and its 200-day moving average is $163.28. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,672 shares of company stock valued at $51,997,969. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

