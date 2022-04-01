Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc Sells 400,000 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $17,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NFE traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.92. 4,493,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,265. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70 and a beta of 1.46. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

