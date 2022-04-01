NFTX Hashmasks Index Tops 1-Day Volume of $116.00 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for about $1,835.26 or 0.03963751 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $352,890.35 and approximately $116.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00037239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00109760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 192 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

