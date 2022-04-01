NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 77.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE opened at $219.00 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $199.32 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

