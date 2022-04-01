Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Update

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CONXF stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. Nickel 28 Capital has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.00.
