NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 50.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 117,149 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $12,115,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $31.81. 114,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,404. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

NiSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

