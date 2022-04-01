Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Shares Down 1%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.81. 74,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 144,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, analysts expect that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

