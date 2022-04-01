NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 10,581 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lyft by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,348 shares of company stock worth $1,007,567 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

