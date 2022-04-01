NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 1,900 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 23.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 140.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 156,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 205.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 77,060 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $188.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.46 and its 200 day moving average is $285.89. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $426.56.

About BeiGene (Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

