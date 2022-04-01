NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 25,600 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 832.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $197.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $199.45.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

