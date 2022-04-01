NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 3,224 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

NYSE LNC opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.