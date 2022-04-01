NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires Shares of 123,789 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 783,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after acquiring an additional 741,751 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 443.8% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 652,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,364.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 421,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 392,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

Plug Power stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

