NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 46,800 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Rollins by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 45,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

