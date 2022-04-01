NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,364 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $2,191,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

