NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,220 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $128,517.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,522 shares of company stock worth $3,604,165 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.75. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

