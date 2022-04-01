NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,364 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,191,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $51.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.