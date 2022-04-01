NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,310 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,842,000 after buying an additional 167,532 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after buying an additional 1,797,072 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 129,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

NYSE SLF opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

