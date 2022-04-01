NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,310 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,842,000 after acquiring an additional 167,532 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 129,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

SLF stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

