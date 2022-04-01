NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Albemarle by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $221.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.93. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $143.26 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

