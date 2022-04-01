NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.24 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Zscaler by 600.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 173,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 213.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 129,088 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Zscaler by 459.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,040,000 after acquiring an additional 109,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,637. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $241.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.38 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. FBN Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.07.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

