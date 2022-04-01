NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

K stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.