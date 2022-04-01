NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,177 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

MBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

