NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in DISH Network by 45.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 259,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 80,489 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in DISH Network by 9.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $47.05.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

