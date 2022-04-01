NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,590 shares of company stock worth $53,856,213. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $119.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.22.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

Cloudflare Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.