NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Dropbox by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Dropbox by 566.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $266,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,250 shares of company stock worth $1,541,965. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

