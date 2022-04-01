NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Western Union worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 160,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,307 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 527,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 349,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 52,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $18.74 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

