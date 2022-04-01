NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Western Union worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 160,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,307 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 527,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 349,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 52,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

