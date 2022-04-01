NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $3.83 Million in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

