NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 2,670 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

