NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 3,163 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,167,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NET. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $119.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.22.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,590 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,213 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.