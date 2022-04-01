NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 7,752 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,176,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.32 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.