NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 7,752 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $6,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 154,696 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NYSE:VNO opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.