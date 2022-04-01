NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 1,992 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 259 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,944.66 per share, with a total value of $503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,417 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,293. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,044.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,937.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,885.93. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

