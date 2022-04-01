NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Rollins by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

